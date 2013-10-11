The work of the expert group played an essential role in a process which concluded in July 2013 with the adoption by the OECD Council of the first revisions to the OECD Privacy Guidelines since their original release in 1980. This document identifies a number of issues that were raised but not fully addressed as part of the review process and which could be considered as candidates for possible future study.
Privacy Expert Group Report on the Review of the 1980 OECD Privacy Guidelines
OECD Digital Economy Papers
