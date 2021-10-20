Skip to main content
Preventing single-use plastic waste

Implications of different policy approaches
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c62069e7-en
Authors
Elisabetta Cornago, Peter Börkey, Andrew Brown
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Cornago, E., P. Börkey and A. Brown (2021), “Preventing single-use plastic waste: Implications of different policy approaches”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 182, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c62069e7-en.
