Single-use plastics constitute approximately half of global plastic waste generation. Their use in consumer goods and packaging has been the focus of recent waste prevention policy due to the importance of the volumes of waste generated and the frequency with which these materials are littered. To address several externalities that emerge across the life-cycle of single-use plastics, multiple policies can be combined to constitute an effective policy mix. In several markets, market-based policy instruments and policy bans have helped to curb waste generation and littering of single-use plastics. However, the effectiveness of these interventions depends to an important extent on whether environmentally preferable substitute materials or products are available, and on whether the measures are effectively enforced. Effective policy intervention requires a policy mix that covers single-use plastics, as well as their substitutes, and that includes an emphasis on monitoring and enforcement, in order to help minimise burden-shifting of environmental impacts.
Preventing single-use plastic waste
Implications of different policy approaches
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
30 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
29 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper26 April 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Working paper15 April 2024
-
Working paper18 March 2024
-
Working paper2 February 2024
-
28 November 2023