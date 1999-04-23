Skip to main content
Poverty Dynamics in Four OECD Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/578476770227
Pablo Antolín, Thai-Thanh Dang, Howard Oxley
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Antolín, P., T. Dang and H. Oxley (1999), “Poverty Dynamics in Four OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 212, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/578476770227.
