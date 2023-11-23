Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policy pointers for equitable, effective and personalised upper secondary transitions

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ac6c2095-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Spotlights
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Policy pointers for equitable, effective and personalised upper secondary transitions”, OECD Education Spotlights, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ac6c2095-en.
Go to top