Policy Coherence Towards East Asia

This book looks at the impact of OECD-country policies on East Asia in a variety of areas: trade, investment, agriculture, finance and aid, as well as macroeconomic policies and regional co-operation. Further, and most importantly, the book examines the interaction of these OECD-country policies and their coherence with each other.

This book is part of an attempt by the OECD to establish guidelines for defining and adopting coherent policies conducive to development outside the OECD area, thus contributing to the world-wide search for answers to questions of poverty reduction and growth with equity. It is also part of an attempt to provide policy makers in both developing and OECD countries with the tools to formulate policies in harmony with each other to foster the integration of poorer countries into the international economy.

"This is an indispensable source of insight for all scholars seeking fresh and authoritative information and analysis of the still unfinished job to improve the coherence of OECD countries' policies toward East Asia after the crisis."

--Professor Rolf J. Langhammer

Vice-President of the Kiel Institute of World Economics, Germany

"This is a must read volume for anyone who would like to learn seriously about relevant policy coherence for development and actual practices for East Asia's outward-oriented growth within an increasingly integrated world."

--Professor Suthiphand Chirathivat

Chairman, Economics Research Center and Center for International Economics, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand