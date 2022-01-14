This policy brief on the social economy and its contribution to the circular economy was produced by the OECD and the European Commission. The brief defines concepts of both the circular and social economy and describes the potential of the social economy to support circular activities and related business models and to reinforce uptake of circularity in our economies and societies. It finally identifies policy orientations that build on the complementarity of the social and circular economies, and help the social economy support circularity and drive a green and inclusive transition.
Policy brief on making the most of the social economy’s contribution to the circular economy
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
