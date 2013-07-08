Skip to main content
Policies to support sustainable long-term growth in New Zealand

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43gjfhwvxn-en
Authors
Calista Cheung
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Cheung, C. (2013), “Policies to support sustainable long-term growth in New Zealand”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1076, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43gjfhwvxn-en.
