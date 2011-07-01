Skip to main content
Policies to Rebalance Housing Markets in New Zealand

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg8gj13xxf5-en
Authors
Calista Cheung
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cheung, C. (2011), “Policies to Rebalance Housing Markets in New Zealand”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 878, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg8gj13xxf5-en.
