Policies to Promote Innovation in the Czech Republic

Working paper

Goglio, A. (2006), “Policies to Promote Innovation in the Czech Republic”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 498, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/885247008552.
