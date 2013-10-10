Skip to main content
Policies for Inclusive Urbanisation in China

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xz6hc2z0x-en
Authors
Vincent Koen, Richard Herd, Xiao Wang, Thomas Chalaux
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Koen, V. et al. (2013), “Policies for Inclusive Urbanisation in China”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1090, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xz6hc2z0x-en.
