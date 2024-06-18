OECD
Publications
Germany
Germany
Directorate for Education and Skills
Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)
Germany
Student performance (PISA)
Education and skills
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/32153396-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Germany
Education and skills
Student performance (PISA)
18 June 2024
Cite this publication
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD (2024), “Germany”, OECD Publishing, Paris,
https://doi.org/10.1787/32153396-en
.
Related publications
See all publications
Report
Content or Discontent? Perceptions of Social Protection in France, Germany and the United Kingdom
12 July 2024
Working paper
Organisational structure of budget management
11 July 2024
Country note
OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Germany
10 July 2024
Working paper
Financing SME growth in Germany
10 July 2024
Country note
OECD Employment Outlook 2024 - Country Notes: Germany
9 July 2024
Case study
Reducing inequality: Germany’s approach to integrating a distributional perspective in international co-operation
3 July 2024
Working paper
Using AI to manage minimum income benefits and unemployment assistance
24 June 2024
Country note
Society at a Glance 2024 - Country Notes: Germany
20 June 2024
Go to top