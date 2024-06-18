Germany

Directorate for Education and Skills Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) Germany Student performance (PISA) Education and skills

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/32153396-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Germany”, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/32153396-en.
Go to top