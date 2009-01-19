The PISA 2006 Technical Report describes the methodology underlying the PISA 2006 survey. It examines additional features related to the implementation of the project at a level of detail that allows researchers to understand and replicate its analyses. The reader will find a wealth of information on the test and sample design, methodologies used to analyse the data, technical features of the project and quality control mechanisms.
PISA 2006 Technical Report
Report
PISA
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
19 March 2024
-
Report1 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Report5 December 2023
-
31 August 2023
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024