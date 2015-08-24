Skip to main content
Performance Standards for the Human Recombinant Estrogen Receptor Binding Assay

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/b7800eda-en
OECD
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

OECD (2015), Performance Standards for the Human Recombinant Estrogen Receptor Binding Assay, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 222, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b7800eda-en.
