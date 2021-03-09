Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Performance Standards for the assessment of proposed similar or modified Vitrigel-Eye Irritancy method for Test Guideline 494

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b73d497f-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Performance Standards for the assessment of proposed similar or modified Vitrigel-Eye Irritancy method for Test Guideline 494, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 313, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b73d497f-en.
Go to top