Performance Standards for the Assessment of Proposed Similar or Modified In Vitro Reconstructed Human Epidermis (RHE) Test Methods for Skin Corrosion Testing as described in TG 431

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b7c3d922-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), Performance Standards for the Assessment of Proposed Similar or Modified In Vitro Reconstructed Human Epidermis (RHE) Test Methods for Skin Corrosion Testing as described in TG 431, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 219, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b7c3d922-en.
