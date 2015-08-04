Performance Standards for the Assessment of Proposed Similar or Modified In Vitro Reconstructed Human Epidermis (RHE) Test Methods for Skin Corrosion Testing as described in TG 430

The purpose of Performance Standards (PS) is to provide the basis by which new similar or modified test methods, both proprietary (i.e. copyrighted, trademarked, registered) and non-proprietary, can be deemed to be structurally and mechanistically similar to a Validated Reference Method (VRM) and demonstrate to have sufficient reliability and relevance for specific testing purposes (i.e., scientifically valid), in accordance with the principles of Guidance Document No. 34. This document contains Performance Standards which allow determining the validation status (reliability and relevance) of similar and modified skin corrosion test methods that are structurally and mechanistically similar to the TER test method in OECD Test Guideline 430.