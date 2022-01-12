Skip to main content
Performance Standards for the assessment of proposed similar or modified in vitro macromolecular test method for identifying eye hazard potential as described in Test Guideline 496

https://doi.org/10.1787/43ee0251-en
OECD
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

OECD (2022), Performance Standards for the assessment of proposed similar or modified in vitro macromolecular test method for identifying eye hazard potential as described in Test Guideline 496, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 312, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/43ee0251-en.
