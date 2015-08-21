Performance Standards For Stably Transfected Transactivation In Vitro Assays To Detect Estrogen Receptor Antagonists - Second edition

This document includes the Performance Standards (PS) for stably transfected transactivation in vitroassays to detect estrogen receptor (ER) antagonists. These PS accompany the Performance-Based Test Guideline (PBTG) for Transfected Transactivation In Vitro Assays to Detect Estrogen Agonists and Antagonists (TG 455). The PS are intended for the developers of new or modified test methods, similar to the validated reference methods.