Performance Standards for Stably Transfected Transactivation In Vitro Assays to Detect Estrogen Agonists for TG 455

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b0ae8185-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), Performance Standards for Stably Transfected Transactivation In Vitro Assays to Detect Estrogen Agonists for TG 455, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 173, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b0ae8185-en.
