Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Performance Standards for Assessment of Proposed Similar or Modified In Vitro Skin Sensitisation ARE-NRF2 Luciferase Test Methods

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9dec33ba-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), Performance Standards for Assessment of Proposed Similar or Modified In Vitro Skin Sensitisation ARE-NRF2 Luciferase Test Methods, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 213, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9dec33ba-en.
Go to top