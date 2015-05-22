The purpose of PS is to provide the basis by which new or modified test methods, both proprietary (i.e. copyrighted, trademarked, registered) and non-proprietary can demonstrate to have sufficient reliability and relevance for specific testing purposes. This document includes Performance Standards (PS) for the assessment of proposed similar or modified in vitro skin sensitisation ARE-Nrf2 luciferase test methods.
Performance Standards for Assessment of Proposed Similar or Modified In Vitro Skin Sensitisation ARE-NRF2 Luciferase Test Methods
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment