Overview of the set of OECD Genetic Toxicology Test Guidelines and updates performed in 2014-2015 - Second edition

This document presents an Overview of the set of OECD Genetic Toxicology Test Guidelines (TGs) and updates performed in 2014-2015. The projects for the global update of the Genetic Toxicology TGs and the development of an accompanying document were included in the work plan of the Test Guidelines Programme in 2011. Following an initial publication in July 2016, a second edition of document was publishedin 2017 with the inclusion of an annex presenting a document developed during the update of the set of Test Guidelines on genotoxicity and supporting the WNT decision to implement revised criteria for the selection of the top concentration in the in vitro mammalian cell assays on genotoxicity (Test Guidelines 473, 476 and 487).