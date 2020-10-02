Overview of Concepts and Available Guidance related to Integrated Approaches to Testing and Assessment (IATA)

The aim of this report is to give an overview of existing guidance on Integrated Approaches to Testing and Assessment (IATA) and their component parts. While the number of documents, from different sources, directly or indirectly related to guidance on IATA, is proliferating, the information is fragmented and hard to find. This overview document is expected to contribute to a common understanding of IATA, by explaining key concepts and providing basic definitions, and to support easier access to existing resources.