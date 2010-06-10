Skip to main content
Outcome Performance Measures of Environmental Compliance Assurance

Current Practices, Constraints and Ways Forward
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmd9j75cf44-en
Eugene Mazur
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Mazur, E. (2010), “Outcome Performance Measures of Environmental Compliance Assurance: Current Practices, Constraints and Ways Forward”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmd9j75cf44-en.
