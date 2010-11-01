Skip to main content
Options to Revise Reporting Guidelines for Annex I and non-Annex I National Communications

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k451mzld7jl-en
Authors
Jane Ellis, Sara Moarif, Gregory Briner, Barbara Buchner, Eric Massey
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Ellis, J. et al. (2010), “Options to Revise Reporting Guidelines for Annex I and non-Annex I National Communications”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2010/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k451mzld7jl-en.
