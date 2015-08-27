Open Government in Morocco

The Open Government Review of Morocco is the first of its kind analysing a country’s open government policies and practices and their institutional and legal frameworks for implementation against OECD instruments. By bringing together a multitude of OECD instruments and expertise in different areas of public governance, the Review provides Moroccan policy makers, public sector officials and civil society activists with practical indications on how to improve and successfully implement their national open government agenda. In addition, the Review contains a list of recommendations on which to build Morocco’s Action Plan for the Open Government Partnership.