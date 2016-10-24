This review analyses open government principles and practices in Indonesia, highlighting opportunities for - as well as barriers to - achieving the country’s public governance reforms. It covers a wide range of topics, including the co-ordination of open government reforms by the centre of government, citizen engagement mechanisms, anti-corruption and integrity, digital government and open government data, budget transparency, public sector innovation, and the link between open government reforms and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It provides concrete recommendations on how to further strengthen and embed openness in policy making at all levels of government, drawing on the best experiences of OECD countries.
Open Government in Indonesia
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
