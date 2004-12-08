Skip to main content
Oil Price Developments

Drivers, Economic Consequences and Policy Responses
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/303505385758
Anne-Marie Brook, Robert Price, Douglas Sutherland, Niels Westerlund, Christophe André
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Brook, A. et al. (2004), “Oil Price Developments: Drivers, Economic Consequences and Policy Responses”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 412, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/303505385758.
