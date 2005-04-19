Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Workshop on Consumer Dispute Resolution and Redress in the Global Marketplace

Background Report
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/232427700758
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2005), “OECD Workshop on Consumer Dispute Resolution and Redress in the Global Marketplace: Background Report”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 92, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/232427700758.
Go to top