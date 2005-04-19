This report presents an overview of OECD member country frameworks for consumer dispute resolution and redress. Part I focuses on the different mechanisms that have been put in place to respond to the varying nature and characteristics of consumer disputes including: internal complaints handling processes; payment cardholder protections; alternative dispute resolution; small claims courts; private collective action lawsuits; legal actions by consumer associations; and government obtained redress. Part II examines the impediments to ensuring that monetary judgments for consumers in cross-border cases ultimately result in compensation to consumers. The report aims to identify the elements of effective domestic frameworks for consumer dispute resolution and redress, examine how these frameworks can better address cross-border cases, and consider how increased international cooperation could improve the effectiveness of judicial remedies across-borders.
OECD Workshop on Consumer Dispute Resolution and Redress in the Global Marketplace
Background Report
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
18 June 2024