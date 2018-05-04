Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Toolkit for Mainstreaming and Implementing Gender Equality

Implementing the 2015 OECD Recommendation on Gender Equality in Public Life
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/afd32b5a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), OECD Toolkit for Mainstreaming and Implementing Gender Equality: Implementing the 2015 OECD Recommendation on Gender Equality in Public Life, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/afd32b5a-en.
Go to top