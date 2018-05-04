This Toolkit focuses on strengthening governance and accountability for gender equality as a means to improving the gender-responsiveness of public policy. It also identifies measures to increase gender equality in state institutions. It highlights a range of possible actions to take and pitfalls to avoid in institutionalising gender equality and gender mainstreaming; supporting gender balance in all state institutions and structures, and at all levels; developing and sustaining gender mainstreaming capacity; and establishing inclusive accountability structures.
OECD Toolkit for Mainstreaming and Implementing Gender Equality
Implementing the 2015 OECD Recommendation on Gender Equality in Public Life