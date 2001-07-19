OECD's Territorial Review of the Valencian Central Districts of Spain. It finds that the future of the region in an era of globalisation is uncertain. At a time when producer services are becoming critical to the success of goods producing industries, will the small settlements that characterise the Valencian Central Districts be able to maintain their competitive position? And should they find new forms of partnership in order to increase their capacity to make investments? The aim of this Territorial Review is to provide practical policy advice on how the area can respond to new challenges by enhancing potential opportunities.
OECD Territorial Reviews: The Valencian Central Districts, Spain 2001
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Abstract
