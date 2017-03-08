Skip to main content
OECD Territorial Reviews: Sweden 2017

Monitoring Progress in Multi-level Governance and Rural Policy
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264268883-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Territorial Reviews
Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), OECD Territorial Reviews: Sweden 2017: Monitoring Progress in Multi-level Governance and Rural Policy, OECD Territorial Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264268883-en.
