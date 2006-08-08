This detailed policy review examines recent developments in regional policy in France and in particular, challenges regarding competiveness policies and multilevel governance. It includes interesting statistics related to regions and makes a series of recommendations for French authorities.
OECD Territorial Reviews: France 2006
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 February 2024
-
22 June 2022
-
1 October 2020
-
6 February 2020
-
23 September 2019
-
3 May 2019
-
4 February 2019
-
28 August 2018
Related publications
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Case study19 June 2024
-
Case study19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
6 May 2024
-
-
3 May 2024