OECD Survey of Corporate Governance Frameworks in Asia

An important objective pursued by the OECD’s work on corporate governance in Asia is to disseminate accurate and up-to-date information on prevailing corporate governance standards and practices in the region, using the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance as a reference. This Survey1 provides a unique consolidated snapshot of the legal, regulatory and institutional framework for the corporate governance of listed companies across 14 jurisdictions that participate in the OECD Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance.