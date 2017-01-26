An important objective pursued by the OECD’s work on corporate governance in Asia is to disseminate accurate and up-to-date information on prevailing corporate governance standards and practices in the region, using the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance as a reference. This Survey1 provides a unique consolidated snapshot of the legal, regulatory and institutional framework for the corporate governance of listed companies across 14 jurisdictions that participate in the OECD Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance.
OECD Survey of Corporate Governance Frameworks in Asia
2017