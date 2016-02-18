Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services, Volume 2015 Issue 2

Detailed Tables by Partner Country
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/sits-v2015-2-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services, Volume 2015 Issue 2: Detailed Tables by Partner Country, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/sits-v2015-2-en.
Go to top