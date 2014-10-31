Skip to main content
OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services, Volume 2014 Issue 1

Detailed Tables by Service Category
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/sits-v2014-1-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services
OECD (2014), OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services, Volume 2014 Issue 1: Detailed Tables by Service Category, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/sits-v2014-1-en.
