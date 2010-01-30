OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training: A Learning for Jobs Review of the Czech Republic 2010

Learning for Jobs is an OECD study of vocational education and training (VET) designed to help countries make their VET systems more responsive to labour market needs.

The Czech Republic has done much to improve its VET system through the introduction of a new qualification system and a national standardised exam in apprenticeship programmes, among other initiatives. The Czech VET system is supported by an impressive date base on labour market outcomes of education and training. At the same time, the general skills of apprenticeship graduates are poor and their situation in the labour market is fragile. Students also need better information about career choices, and the provision of workplace training is highly variable.

The OECD review assesses the main challenges faced by the VET system and presents an interconnected package of policy recommendations. For each recommendation, the report describes the challenge, the recommendation itself, supporting arguments, and issues of implementation.