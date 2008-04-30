OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training: A Learning for Jobs Review of Sweden 2008

Learning for Jobs is an OECD study of vocational education and training (VET) designed to help countries make their VET systems more responsive to labour market needs.

Sweden has a well-established VET system at upper secondary level, grounded on strong outcomes in basic schooling, with high-status VET tracks and modest rates of dropout. The challenges to the system include relatively high rates of unemployment for young people, an ageing workforce of school-based trainers, and very limited engagement by the social partners.

The OECD review assesses the main challenges faced by the VET system and presents an interconnected package of policy recommendations. For each recommendation, the report describes the challenge, the recommendation itself, supporting arguments, and issues of implementation.