This report provides an international perspective on Ireland’s retirement income provision for a focused review on the viability and long-term impact of proposed changes in pension policy, taking into account the impact of the economic downturn. It covers all components of the pension system: state, private personal and occupational plans and schemes for public-sector employees.
OECD Reviews of Pension Systems: Ireland
Report
OECD Reviews of Pension Systems
Abstract
