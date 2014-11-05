Skip to main content
OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Slovak Republic 2014

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264117044-en
Claire Shewbridge, Johan van Bruggen, Deborah Nusche, Paul Wright
OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education
Shewbridge, C. et al. (2014), OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Slovak Republic 2014, OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264117044-en.
