OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Luxembourg 2012

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264116801-en
Authors
Claire Shewbridge, Melanie Ehren, Paulo Santiago, Claudia Tamassia
Tags
OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education
Cite this content as:

Shewbridge, C. et al. (2012), OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Luxembourg 2012, OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264116801-en.
