OECD Review of the Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises: Latvia

This report evaluates the corporate governance framework for the Latvian state-owned enterprise sector relative to the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises (the “SOE Guidelines”). The report provides information about the context in which Latvian SOEs operate. It also refers to the different chapters of the SOE Guidelines, evaluating Latvian norms and practices in their light and sets out recommendations for improving the corporate governance framework applicable to Latvian SOEs.