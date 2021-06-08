OECD Review of the Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises: Croatia

This report evaluates the corporate governance framework of the Croatian state-owned enterprise sector relative to the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises (the “SOE Guidelines”). It provides background information on the Croatian SOE sector, including the applicable legal and regulatory framework and lays out an assessment of Croatia’s existent legislation relative to the standards of the SOE Guidelines. The final section sets out the conclusions and recommendations for improving the corporate governance framework applicable to Croatian SOEs.