OECD Review of Risk Management Policies Morocco

This study analyses initiatives undertaken in Morocco to support the management of critical risks. It covers steps taken by central government and local authorities, research centres, the private sector, and civil society. It focuses particularly on questions relating to the governance of risks, co-ordination, and the engagement of key stakeholders. The analysis looks at the entire risk management cycle, including risk assessment, prevention and mitigation, emergency response and management, recovery and reconstruction. It also identifies the challenges that Morocco still needs address in order to improve the resilience of its economy and society to critical risks.