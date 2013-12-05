This fifth edition of OECD Regions at a Glance shows how regions and cities contribute to national growth and the well-being of societies.It updates its regular set of region-by-region indicators, examining a wide range of policies and trends and identifying those regions that are outperforming or lagging behind in their country. The report covers all 34 OECD member countries, and, where data are available, Brazil, China,Colombia, India, the Russian Federation and South Africa.
OECD Regions at a Glance 2013
Report
OECD Regions at a Glance
Abstract
