OECD Regions at a Glance presents a series of indicators for OECD countries that will enable policy makers and analysts to evaluate differences in economic performance among regions and to better design and assess regional policies. Organised around three major themes, the book first examines regions' contributions to national growth in population, employment, and the economy. The book then looks at regional disparities in terms of incomes, activity rates and unemployment and regional assets in terms of skills available, productivity, and industrial specialisation. Finally, it presents a series of regional indicators for variables likely to be key to a regions competitiveness including accessibility, education, health resources, safety, and environment.
OECD Regions at a Glance 2005
Report
OECD Regions at a Glance
Abstract
