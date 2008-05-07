Skip to main content
OECD Public Management Reviews: Ireland 2008

Towards an Integrated Public Service
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264043268-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), OECD Public Management Reviews: Ireland 2008: Towards an Integrated Public Service, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264043268-en.
