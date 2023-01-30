Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Public Governance Reviews: Honduras

Inclusive and Effective Governance for Better Outcomes
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e6bda0b2-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), OECD Public Governance Reviews: Honduras: Inclusive and Effective Governance for Better Outcomes, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e6bda0b2-en.
Go to top