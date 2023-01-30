The OECD Public Governance Review of Honduras offers recommendations to strengthen the effectiveness, coherence and openness of the country’s public sector, and in particular its centre of government. It first provides an overview of Honduras’s public sector and assesses its performance across interrelated dimensions. It then examines important public governance areas such as the role of the centre of government in policy co-ordination, results-based management in government, efforts to build a sound monitoring and evaluation system, and the design and implementation of open government in Honduras. The recommendations of this report seek to support Honduras in the adoption of an inclusive and outcome-oriented approach to public governance capable of delivering better results for its citizens.
OECD Public Governance Reviews: Honduras
Inclusive and Effective Governance for Better Outcomes
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
