This edition of the OECD Pensions Outlook examines the changing pensions landscape. It looks at pension reform during the crisis and beyond, the design of automatic adjustment mechanisms, reversals of systemic pension reforms in Central and Eastern Europe, coverage of private pension systems and guarantees indefined contribution pension systems. It closes with a policy roadmap for defined contribution pensions and a statistical annex.
OECD Pensions Outlook 2012
Report
OECD Pensions Outlook
Abstract
