OECD Journal on Development, Volume 8 Issue 2

In March 2005, more than 100 countries endorsed the Paris Declaration on Aid Effectiveness and made a firm commitment to measure their success, or failure, in making aid more effective. This landmark report provides the results of ground-breaking survey of 34 developing countries and 55 donors. It provides a snapshot of the state of affairs in 2005. For the first time, it assesses the effectiveness of aid, not only globally, but also for a range of donors. Generally encouraging, the results show that developing countries and donors are working hard to make aid work better. However, more effort is needed to improve efficiency and effectiveness.