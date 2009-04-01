Drawing on the best of the recent work of the OECD Working Party of Senior Budget Officials, as well as special contributions from finance ministries of member countries and others, this journal provides insights on leading edge institutional arrangements, systems and instruments for the effective and efficient allocation and management of resources in the public sector. This issue includes articles on budgeting in Brazil, Indonesia and the UK, budgeting in public-private partnerships, and accrual budgeting.
OECD Journal on Budgeting, Volume 2009 Issue 1
